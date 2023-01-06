Man arrested on suspicion of setting deadly RV fire in Exposition Park

A suspect was arrested this week for allegedly setting fire to a recreational vehicle in Exposition Park, killing the occupant, Los Angeles police announced Friday.

Danny Reece, 46, is accused of setting the vehicle on fire on Monday near the intersection of Browning Boulevard and Budlong Avenue, authorities said. Jerry Israel, 65, was found dead inside the charred RV.

Reece allegedly lit the deadly blaze after getting into an argument earlier in the day with other occupants of the RV, police said. Investigators could not confirm if the argument was between Reece and Israel.

Reece was first arrested on Monday on suspicion of vandalizing and physically damaging the recreational vehicle, detectives said.

After he was released the same day, witnesses and video evidence showed that Reece returned to the RV and set it on fire, detectives said.

He was arrested again Tuesday in connection with Israel's death when he was spotted walking near the crime scene, police said. His bail was set at $2 million.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.