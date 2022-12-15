Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a child

Dec. 15—The Ector County Sheriff's Office arrested a 36-year-old man Tuesday after a 7-year-old girl said he sexually assaulted her.

According to an ECSO report, deputies were dispatched to a local elementary school Monday after the girl said a man had had sex with her.

During an interview with a forensic examiner, the girl said Adrian Roman Zubia had removed her clothes and engaged in two sex acts with her, the report stated.

Evidence was obtained during a sexual assault nurse examination, according to the report.

Zubia was arrested on aggravated sexual assault of a child under 10, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison. He remained in the Ector County jail on a $100,000 surety bond Tuesday night.