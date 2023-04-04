Man arrested on suspicion of shooting, killing man sitting in his car

Chandler police

Chandler police arrested a man after investigators say he shot and killed another man seated in a vehicle near a residential area on Monday.

Sgt. Emma Huenneke, a Chandler police spokesperson, said officers responded to the area of Hunt Highway and Amanda Boulevard at around 4:47 p.m. after receiving a call from a woman who said a man had shot her husband as they were driving to collect their mail.

Officers found a 58-year-old man dead in the vehicle with gunshot wounds with his wife who was uninjured in the passenger seat. The woman identified a man, 31-year-old Channing Vanderbilt, standing nearby and acting as a bystander as the one who shot her husband.

Court documents say the woman told officers that Vanderbilt walked up to their vehicle from a shared driveway area near community mailboxes and began shooting at them with a rifle. She told police that her husband pushed her head down and that she looked up after the shooting had stopped to see her husband dead in the driver's seat.

Police found a rifle in Vanderbilt's Dodge Ram truck and keys for it in his pocket along with bullet casings, court documents state.

Vanderbilt told police he was inside a home with his mother when he heard the gunshots and had asked the woman whether she was OK, court documents say. He denied shooting at the couple and said he had picked up a few bullet casings in the area as souvenirs. He also told officers he didn’t own any firearms and alleged that someone had placed a rifle in his vehicle without him knowing.

Police arrested Vanderbilt, and booked him into Maricopa County Jail on first-degree murder, aggravated assault, endangerment and other firearm-related charges. It was not immediately clear when his next scheduled court appearance would be.0

