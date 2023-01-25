Man arrested on suspicion of shooting storage building, house

Jan. 24—A 24-year-old Ector County man was arrested on a deadly conduct charge Monday afternoon after deputies said he shot a storage building and a house in the 500 block of East Harrisburg.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, dispatchers received a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. Monday from someone who heard a woman screaming for help and several gunshots.

When they arrived, they found Jubentino Galan sitting in a driveway and bullet holes in a storage building on the same property and in a residence directly north across the street, the report stated.

Galan was arrested on suspicion of deadly conduct-discharging a firearm. He remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday on a $25,000 surety bond. The charge is a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.