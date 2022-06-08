Man arrested on suspicion of stalking, harassing Fort Collins teenage girls

A man suspected of stalking and harassing teenagers in Fort Collins has been arrested, and police say they are concerned more victims exist.

The first incident was reported in mid-May, when a group of teenagers reported to Fort Collins police that a man they didn't know approached them at the Poudre River Whitewater Park, according to a new release from police.

The teens reported the man made several sexually explicit statements to them, tried to get one of the teens to smoke his marijuana and tried to show them explicit material, according to police. The teens reported the man to police after he left.

The same week, officers received a report of a man who followed a different teen while making sexually explicit statements, according to the news release. The same man reportedly followed the same teen again the next day in a different location. He followed the teen into a store where he approached her again, and she told an employee who called the police, but the man left before police arrived.

The news release did not state where the stalking incidents occurred.

Investigators identified a suspect in both cases, 61-year-old Douglas MacTaggart, and he was arrested on suspicion of stalking, promotion of obscene material to a minor, misdemeanor harassment and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Because of the suspect's alleged pattern of behavior, police are concerned other victims may exist who have not reported incidents to police. Anyone with information about this suspect or similar incidents can contact Officer Scott Brittingham at 970-221-6555.

MacTaggart is out of custody after posting a $10,000 bond. He is next scheduled to appear in court July 5.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

