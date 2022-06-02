Man arrested on suspicion of starting fire at abandoned business in Phoenix

An abandoned business near Indian School Road and 12th Street was set on fire Tuesday. Police arrested a man on suspicion of setting the fire.

A man was arrested on suspicion of starting a fire at an abandoned business near Indian School Road and 12th Street on Tuesday.

Court documents state witnesses saw a fire had just started in the business and saw the suspect, identified as Leon Malcolm Lonjose, 31, walking away from the fire. When they asked him why he started the fire, Lonjose didn't answer and left.

A Phoenix police officer saw Lonjose throwing objects at the business a few minutes before the fire started, according to court documents. The officer then saw smoke coming from the business.

When firefighters arrived a witness told them Lonjose started the fire. It is unclear if it was the same witness who asked Lonjose why he started the fire.

The officer, who according to court documents was familiar with Lonjose, found him nearby that same day with a lighter in his pocket and detained him. Witnesses identified Lonjose as the suspect and told police no one else was near the building when it was burning.

Lonjose was charged on suspicion of arson of structure or property and was being held on a $5,000 bond. He was also arrested on Feb. 26 on suspicion of reckless burning in the same place, according to court documents.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Leon Malcolm Lonjose arrested on suspicion of setting fire at business