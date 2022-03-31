Man arrested on suspicion of stealing water meter from Phelan/Pinon Hills Water District

Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested a 51-year old man on suspicion of stealing a water meter from a Phelan/Pinon Hills Water District site.

A 51-year old man from Phelan was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stealing a water meter while a felon in possession of a firearm and a controlled substance, authorities reported.

Manuel Gomez remained at the High Desert Detention Center on Wednesday, with bail set at $50,000. He is scheduled to appear Friday in Victorville Superior Court, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s booking records show.

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at 5 p.m. on Tuesday deputies were contacted by employees of the Phelan/Pinon Hills Water District.

The employees told the deputies that they were with a subject, later identified as Gomez, who had a stolen water meter at the water filling station on Sheep Creek Road.

Deputy Daniel Peterson arrived and detained Gomez. Through investigation, the deputy learned an estimated $105,000 worth of water had been taken using the stolen meter.

It was also discovered that the water tanker truck Gomez was driving was found to have expired registration.

During a search of the truck, deputies located approximately 8 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a loaded firearm. Gomez was arrested and booked at the HDDC.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy D. Peterson at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Phelan man arrested on suspicion of stealing water meter