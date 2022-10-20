Man arrested on suspicion of trying to hire inmate to kill ex-girlfriend

Oct. 20—CHARLEVOIX — A 26-year-old man was arrested in Traverse City on suspicion of trying to hire a fellow inmate to kill his ex-girlfriend.

On Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers said they were called by deputies from the Charlevoix County Jail about an inmate who reported someone had offered to bail him out of jail if he would kill someone.

The fellow inmate, 26-year-old Caleb Michael Beesley, of Gaylord, was recently released from the Charlevoix County Jail and placed on a tether in Traverse City, MSP Lt. Derrick Carroll said.

Carroll said after hearing about the allegations, troopers began to investigate Beesley for an alleged felonious assault and false imprisonment.

Beesley first met his ex-girlfriend in April 2021, and MSP reports state he allegedly "brutally assaulted her for over a year" in several different states while they were traveling. The reports also state she was hospitalized because of the alleged attacks.

According to Carroll, Beesley was already serving time in the Charlevoix County Jail on an unrelated charge, when hours before his release, the Charlevoix County prosecutor authorized additional charges against him based on the new allegations.

Court records show he was then given a $100,000 bond.

After he was told about the new charges against him, Carroll said Beesley then allegedly devised a plan to kill the ex-girlfriend.

MSP officials said Beesley offered to pay the inmate's bond, give him additional money and "gifts" in exchange for the killing.

The inmate then went and told the correctional sheriff's deputy, who relayed the information to the MSP Gaylord Post.

After beginning the investigation, troopers said they discovered Beesley's tether was defective and they were unable to determine his location.

Carroll said that soon after, they concluded that Beesley was "likely residing with his new girlfriend in Traverse City."

The Traverse Narcotics Team, MSP Emergency Support Team, MSP Fugitive Team and detectives from the Gaylord Post located Beesley's car outside a Traverse City apartment complex.

The next time he exited the apartment, he was arrested by troopers on suspicion of solicitation — homicide and bond violations, and taken back to the Charlevoix County Jail.

Records show Beesley was arraigned on Tuesday in the 90th District Court in Charlevoix County for one count Homicide Solicitation for Murder.

The judge did not authorize bond and Beesley remains lodged in the Charlevoix County Jail, according to court records.

His next scheduled court appearance is on Nov. 1 at 2:30 p.m.