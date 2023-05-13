Man arrested on suspicion of Ulez camera damage as police crack down on vandals

ulez

Police have charged a man accused of vandalising cameras installed to monitor the capital’s controversial Ulez zone.

The Metropolitan Police revealed that Joseph Nicholls, 42, had been charged with criminal damage, malicious communications, handling stolen goods and aiding or abetting the destruction of, or damage to, property valued over £5,000.

It comes as part of a wider crackdown by the Met into Ulez camera vandalism, with the body now proactively investigating a list of individuals it suspects of causing damage or seeking to cause damage to cameras.

According to the Met, it has now received 96 allegations of criminal damage from Transport for London, in relation to the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras.

Mr Nicholls, 42, of Foots Cray High Street, Sidcup, appeared at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Thursday. The force said it is waiting for an update on his custody status and the date of his next court appearance.

Since the turn of the year, there has been a spate of attacks on Ulez cameras that are being installed across outer London, as part of Sadiq Khan’s expansion of the zone.

Wires cut, lenses painted black

In August, Mr Khan intends to expand the Ulez zone across all of London’s 32 boroughs. The new zone will mean those in outer London boroughs will have to pay a £12.50 charge each day they drive if their car doesn’t meet European emissions standards.

However, the plans have been met with fierce resistance from politicians and London residents, with some resorting to vandalism of cameras.

The regularity of attacks on these cameras increased in March as TfL began to roll them out across the new Ulez boroughs.

At the time, The Telegraph reported on instances of wires being cut in Abbey Wood, Greenwich, while another camera in Catford, Lewisham had had its lens painted black.

The 96 reported incidents is a significant increase from March 23, when TfL reported that there had been 31 instances of vandalism in the expanded zone, and 12 in the existing zone.

A TfL spokesman said: “Vandalism on our network is unacceptable. All incidents are reported to the police for investigation.”

‘Proactively targeting those we suspect’

Det Supt Daniel Smith, whose officers are leading the investigation, said: “We have been proactively targeting those we suspect of causing or seeking to cause damage.

“We are carrying out a thorough investigation and this includes gathering CCTV, speaking to potential witnesses and following up on active leads.

“We are also working with TfL to prevent further offences in the future.”

When the Ulez expansion begins TfL needs to install around 2,700 cameras to police the new zone. At the start of March, more than 300 cameras had been installed in the new area.

Some doubt was cast over the mayor’s Ulez plan last month after a judge ruled that five Conservative-led councils - Bexley, Bromley, Harrow, Hillingdon and Surrey - could challenge the London mayor’s proposals to proceed in the High Court. The trial is due to begin in July.

