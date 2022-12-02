Man arrested on suspicion of unlawfully having guns, gang involvement

Dec. 1—The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release.

Police officers went to the 1000 block of E. Casa Loma Drive to execute a search warrant and arrested Jesus Uriarte-Salazar, 20, the news release said.

Uriarte-Salazar was booked on suspicion of evading a police officer, illegally possessing firearms and being in a criminal street gang.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.