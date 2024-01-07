Man arrested after SWAT situation in Mt. Lebanon

A man is in custody after a SWAT situation in Mt. Lebanon.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police were first called to the area of Broadmoor Avenue at around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Channel 11 observed armored units on the scene and saw police surrounding a house near the intersection of Broadmoor Avenue and Parkside Avenue.

Allegheny County Police say Mt. Lebanon Police and SHACOG SWAT units handled the incident but say they provided armor support.

Mt. Lebanon Police say they were trying to arrest a man who had a felony warrant but he was originally refusing to come out peacefully.

The house did not have to be breached after the suspect surrendered after negotiators arrived on the scene.

The man will be handed over to West Mifflin police.

No one was injured during the incident.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Volunteer who found missing girl with Down syndrome in Pittsburgh shares details on the search ‘Best case scenario’: T.J. Watt’s brother J.J. provides major update on knee injury Teens survive after car crashes, lands on a roof of a house VIDEO: Hundreds of fans turn out to first PiratesFest in 5 years DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts