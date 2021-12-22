Man arrested after SWAT standoff at Santa Fe apartments

Dec. 22—Police arrested a Santa Fe man Tuesday afternoon after a tense, hours-long standoff with SWAT officers at an apartment complex in the Hopewell Mann neighborhood.

Officers arrived at the Las Palomas Apartments to serve an arrest warrant issued in November to Randall Lopez, who was armed and barricaded himself inside an apartment in building E at the complex, police said.

Lopez, 32, was a suspect in a January killing in Santa Fe before charges against him were dropped.

In late October, Lopez was accused of attacking and robbing a man who had gone to an apartment at the Las Palomas complex to buy drugs, according to an affidavit of arrest warrant filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. The warrant was issued on counts of kidnapping, armed robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, court records show.

The victim told police when he entered the apartment, Lopez hit him in the back of the head with a flashlight, placed a bag over his head and zip-tied his hands together, blaming the man for the arrest of Lopez's sister, according to the affidavit.

After police arrived Tuesday afternoon to serve the warrant, crisis negotiators were summoned in an attempt to bring Lopez out of the apartment peacefully.

Witnesses said they could hear police giving commands over a loudspeaker, asking Lopez to come out and telling him the apartment was surrounded. SWAT members were seen approaching the door to deliver unknown items.

"I just came to drop off my client, and when I showed up there were cops everywhere," said Eric Archuleta, a caretaker for one of the apartment's residents who arrived just as the incident began. "This has just been so crazy for everybody."

After nearly two hours of negotiations, SWAT team members fired a canister of tear gas into the apartment, said Santa Fe Police Department Lt. David Webb. Moments later Lopez emerged coughing, with his hands up.

Story continues

He was taken into custody and brought to a local hospital to be medically cleared for incarceration, Webb said.

In March, Santa Fe police charged Lopez with first-degree murder in the Jan. 8 shooting death of Frank Pete, an Arizona man, at the Las Palomas Apartments. At the time, police said two witnesses identified Lopez as the suspected assailant. The charges were later dismissed in May due to a lack of cooperation from witnesses, court records show.

Lopez has a criminal history that dates back more than 10 years, with charges that include shoplifting, larceny and aggravated battery, according to court records.