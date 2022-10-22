Man arrested after SWAT standoff at southwest Atlanta hotel

A man was arrested after a standoff with SWAT at a hotel in southwest Atlanta on Saturday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

At around 2:30 a.m., police arrived at the Travel Inn Atlanta regarding a shots-fired call.

Upon arrival, police say they found a man throwing items outside through a broken hotel room window. Police say they attempted to make contact with the man, but he refused.

An Atlanta Police SWAT unit was then requested to come to the scene.

After attempting to speak with the male numerous times, SWAT entered the hotel room.

The man was eventually taken into custody.

Police did not release his identity.

