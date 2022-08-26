Man arrested after SWAT team responds to southwest Lubbock domestic disturbance

Police confirmed one person is in custody following a Friday afternoon SWAT callout prompted by a reported domestic disturbance at a southwest Lubbock home.

Lubbock police were called about 1 p.m. to the 6000 block of 78th Street following reports of a domestic disturbance, according to a statement from LPD.

Upon arrival, it was determined the individual inside the house, 30-year-old Ryan Kohls, had a protective order against him, and was not allowed to be at the property.

Due to the circumstances of the situation regarding the violation of the protective order, along with Kohls allegedly being armed with a knife, a SWAT callout was initiated at 3:05 p.m., with LPD SWAT and Negotiators responding to the scene.

Kohls was taken into custody just after 4 p.m. without incident and was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center where he will be charged with violation of a protective order.

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reporters are at the scene working to gather more information.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police SWAT team responds to southwest Lubbock domestic disturbance