Man arrested in Swindon on suspicion of indecent exposure

A man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure after reports a man was approaching and talking to teenage girls.

Detectives said the arrest follows a number of potentially linked incidents in Swindon.

The man, in his 40s, was arrested on Sunday night on suspicion of public order offences and indecent exposure.

He has since been interviewed and released on bail, Wiltshire Police said.

