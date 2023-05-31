Man arrested in Tacoma for allegedly shooting and killing Chantelle Grayson

Tacoma Police Department detectives arrested a man Tuesday afternoon for allegedly killing Chantelle Grayson.

Detectives arrested the 37-year-old man at a local business in Tacoma.

Chantelle Grayson was 28 years old when she was shot outside in the 700 block of North Junett Street on May 15, 2023, just after 7:30 p.m. Officers started life-saving measures, but Grayson died from her injuries at a local hospital, according to the TPD.

Detectives and forensic technicians said they were able to identify the suspect and develop probable cause for his arrest. Detectives found the man on Tuesday and with the assistance of patrol officers took him into custody without incident.

The man was booked into the Pierce County Jail for murder, according to the TPD.