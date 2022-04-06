Man arrested in Tacoma rape, robberies

A man wanted in a robbery and sexual assault in central Tacoma was arrested Tuesday night.

At 12:29 a.m. on March 6, a 21-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were walking in the 1100 block of South Warner Street when a man grabbed the woman by her shirt, dragged her down the street, and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint, Tacoma police said.

Authorities said after robbing both victims, the man ran away.

During the investigation, which included analyzing recovered evidence, detectives identified a suspect. He was arrested by special investigations officers while leaving a home in Tacoma.

The 23-year-old man was booked into the Pierce County Jail for investigation of first-degree rape, first-degree robbery and for a previous bench warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

