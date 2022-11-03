Man arrested in Tacoma sexual assault case

A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint in Tacoma on Oct. 7 was arrested Wednesday, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced.

Investigators say the man picked up the victim at about 1 a.m. on Oct. 7 near the 8200 block of Pacific Avenue.

He then drove her about six miles northeast to the 5200 block of Pioneer Way near Canyon Road, where he beat and sexually assaulted her.

The 28-year-old man was booked into the Pierce County jail for three counts of first-degree rape.

