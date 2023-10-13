Man arrested for taking loaded, illegal handgun through Pittsburgh International Airport security

A Mississippi man is facing charges after police say he tried to take a loaded illegal handgun through the main security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport.

According to Allegheny County police, Jamal Pittman, 40, had a loaded 9mm handgun in his carry-on bag.

Police said Pittman didn’t have a valid concealed carry permit and was a person not to possess a firearm under Pennsylvania law.

Pittman was taken into custody and is charged with one felony count of persons not to possess a firearm and one misdemeanor count of carrying a firearm without a license.

Police said Pittman is the ninth passenger to be charged this year for bringing an illegal firearm to the airport.

