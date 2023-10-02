Man arrested after taking off in stolen dealership vehicle

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has taken a man into custody after he allegedly took a car from a metro dealership and led officers on a chase.

According to police, the chase was terminated at one point due to the driver’s erratic behavior, but was picked up again after he hit an officer’s vehicle.

The pursuit ended at Air Depot Blvd. and SE 29th St. and the driver was taken into custody.

No other information is available at this time.

