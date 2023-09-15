Man arrested after taking upskirt photos of woman at Ga. Walmart, outlet mall
A Tennessee man has been arrested for taking upskirt photos of women at a Georgia Walmart and an outlet mall, according to the Calhoun Times.
Calhoun Police said a woman told them that she was in a dressing room stall at the Walmart on Belmont Drive on Thursday when she felt her leg being touched and her dress being tugged on.
The victim then saw the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Christopher Dean Bulter, crouched down under the stall with something in his hand, the Times reports.
The victim told police Bulter apologized and walked away. She took a picture of him and alerted store officials.
Later, Butler was arrested for attempting to do the same thing at Calhoun Outlet Marketplace. He was arrested and charged with battery, invasion of privacy and simple battery.