Man arrested in Tampa kidnapping, rape of DoorDash driver

Tampa Police on Saturday arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the kidnapping and rape of a DoorDash driver and another woman’s robbery.

Joseph Killins, 38, was charged with armed kidnapping, sexual battery with a weapon, aggravated battery with a weapon, and robbery with a firearm, according to Hillsborough County jail records. Police said he also committed another robbery and faces a charge in connection with that crime.

Police had been looking for the suspect since Tuesday, and released a composite sketch.

At about 11 p.m. that day, a woman in her early 20s was trying to make a delivery at the Residence Inn, 4312 W Boy Scout Blvd. As she walked to the hotel, a man with a gun forced her back into her car. At the time, the woman had AirPods in her ears and was talking on an open line with her girlfriend, who “quickly realized that a robbery was occurring,” Tampa police said in a news release Thursday night.

The delivery driver’s family called police, who were sent to the hotel. The kidnapper forced the woman to drive to the Belara Lakes Apartments, 8402 N Waterford Ave., where police said he raped her.

The woman’s family tracked her phone to the apartment complex, where they rescued her from the car. The kidnapper then fired multiple times at them, striking a family member of the delivery driver’s girlfriend, police said.

He fled and both victims were taken to a hospital with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

The next day, police said Killens punched a woman in her early 40s at the same apartment complex and ran off with her backpack.

Detectives on both cases collaborated and officers arrested Killens at the Tampa Inn, at 2901 E. Busch Blvd. on Friday night.

During the robbery investigation, officers recovered items related to the first incident, according to a news release.

“My thoughts remain with the victims,” said Interim Chief Lee Bercaw in a news release. “I hope this arrest brings them a sense of comfort knowing that he will now face justice for the crimes he chose to commit.”