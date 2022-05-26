Man arrested for tampering with evidence in unattended death case

May 25—GRAND FORKS — A man has been arrested for tampering with evidence as police continue to investigate an unattended death in Grand Forks.

Grand Forks police Lt. Andrew Stein said Kindi Jalloh was arrested for tampering with evidence on Tuesday, May 24.

The case is still considered an unattended death investigation, but Stein said on Wednesday morning that "as we move forward, nothing is really off the table."

According to court documents, Jalloh allegedly "disposed of shoes, documents, and other items containing red biological evidence relevant to a felony murder investigation with intent to impair its verity or availability."

Stein confirmed to the Herald the "red biological evidence" was blood. At present, Jalloh remains charged with tampering with physical evidence, a Class C felony. No murder or manslaughter charges have been filed in the case as of Wednesday afternoon.

Grand Forks police responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive male in a residence in the 1200 block of North 39th Street in Grand Forks around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Grand Forks Police Department.

Jalloh was located at the scene on Tuesday and was determined to be a person of interest, according to a Grand Forks Police document outlining a summary of probable cause. The document indicates that "crucial evidence" was discovered in a nearby garbage can. When questioned about the evidence, Jalloh allegedly admitted it belonged to him, and that he threw it away because he was "scared of getting into trouble."

According to Stein, further information about the victim will be released early Thursday, May 26.

Police said "it appeared the death was not a result of a medical problem or natural causes." Stein told WDAY News that the person had traumatic injuries that do not appear to be self-inflicted.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances related to this death. The name of the victim will not be released until family notifications can be made, police said.

Police said this is an active investigation.

GFPD asks that anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the incident, is encouraged to contact the Grand Forks Police Department by one of the following methods:

* Call: 701-787-8000

* Online: Submit a tip via the GFPD's Facebook page or website

* App: Submit a tip via the Tip411 app