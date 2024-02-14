Man arrested after ‘targeted’ shooting on I-75 in Montgomery County

A man was arrested in connection to a “targeted” shooting in Harrison Township.

On February 9, deputies responded to a call on Needmore Road regarding a vehicle that had been shot at, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. It was found that the shooting happened on I-75 North, between Wagner Ford Road and Needmore Road.

The victim was targeted in the incident, allegedly by the father of her children, the spokesperson said.

The victim was nearly struck by gunfire but was unharmed during the shooting.

On February 12, the shooter, identified as Jerome Foster, was located and taken into custody.

Foster has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Charges of Felonious Assault were approved by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.