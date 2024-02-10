Man arrested in Taylor for disorderly conduct after shots reportedly fired, police say

TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — One person was arrested after a report of shots fired led to a foot chase in Taylor Friday morning, the Taylor Police Department said on social media.

Around 8:20 a.m., TPD responded to the shots fired call in the 900 block of South Main Street. The caller told 911 dispatch that a person wearing all black was seen “running out of an adjacent field towards the roadway,” according to police.

Then, other witnesses told police another person wearing camouflage clothing “had fallen to the ground” after shots were fired. However, that person was never found, police said.

TPD was able to arrest the first person, who had a loaded revolver on him at the time. Police did not identify him Friday. He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for displaying a firearm, which is a Class B misdemeanor, according to police.

Police said the scene was cleared shortly after 10 a.m. Friday. No other details were released.

