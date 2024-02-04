Man arrested after teen shot in Sandy home: police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been arrested after a teenager was found shot in a Sandy home late Saturday night, authorities say.

Just after 11:30 p.m., officers from the Sandy Police Department and deputies from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at a house in the area of Davis Street and Gary Street.

On arrival, officers found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the back and gave him first aid. A man was then arrested at the scene on unrelated warrants, authorities say.

The boy taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say he has since been released from the hospital and is with his family.

While police are still investigating, initial reports say this shooting was accidental.

No other information, including the identities of the man and the teenager, has been released at this time.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to call the Sandy Police Department Tip Line at 503-489-2195.

