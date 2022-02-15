Man arrested in Tennessee in connection to July fatal shooting on Indianapolis' south side

A man located in Tennessee by investigators was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on Indianapolis’ south side in July, according to police.

Sean Nailor, 43, was shot and killed in the 8000 block of McFarland Court off Stop 11 Road around 3 a.m. on July 26, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The IMPD Violent Crimes Unit worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to locate the man in Union City, Tennessee. He surrendered to authorities, according to IMPD.

IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said the police department could not yet release the name of the suspect arrested in connection to Nailor's death.

"We will release the suspect’s name as soon as we are allowed to do so," Foley said in a news release.

In a separate news release issued Feb. 11, the U.S. Marshals Service announced the arrest of Jeremy Rico Etheridge, 39, on a warrant out of Indianapolis for first-degree murder. The U.S. Marshals Service did not provide details about the murder case linked to Etheridge's arrest.

Etheridge was arrested in Union City, Tennessee, along with a second man who was wanted by authorities in Wisconsin, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Anyone with information about the shooting of Nailor is asked contact Detective Daniel Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Daniel.Smith@indy.gov.

Alternatively, those with information can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

