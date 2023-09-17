Man arrested for terroristic threats, firing handgun on Pittsburgh's South Side

Sep. 17—A McKees Rocks man is charged with terroristic threats and a felony firearms violation after, police say, he argued with a woman and fired a handgun into the air early Sunday on Pittsburgh's South Side.

City police have charged Ricco Tate, 23, with possessing a firearm with an altered manufacturer's number. He also is charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

City officers were flagged down by a man while they were on patrol at about 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of East Carson Street. The man said he'd seen a woman being pursued on Roland Way by a man with a gun, according to police.

The officers approached on foot and saw a man and woman arguing. Police said the man, later identified as Tate, raised his arm in the air and fired one round from a handgun.

The man initially didn't comply when officers told him to drop the gun, but he eventually complied with a command to put his hands up, police said.

Police took him into custody and recovered a handgun from his waistband.

Tate was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and was awaiting arraignment Sunday.

City police also responded at about 2:45 a.m. Sunday to a report of two rounds of gunfire and a fight involving a group of people on Roland Way. A man found in a doorway at Roland Way and South 13th Street had a possible graze wound to his head and a bleeding cut to his mouth, police said.

Medics took him to a hospital in stable condition.

It wasn't clear if the two incidents were related.

