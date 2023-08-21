Man arrested in Texas is charged in Thursday homicide, theft in Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas City, Kansas, police have identified the 52-year-old man found dead Thursday. The man suspected of killing him has since been arrested in Texas.

Just after 3 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the 7300 block of Troup Avenue, said Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department. There, officers found a man dead inside an apartment.

Police on Sunday identified the victim as Walter Sawyer, III, of Kansas City, Kansas. It was the 17th homicide this year in Kansas City, Kansas, including two fatal shootings by police, according to data kept by The Star.

A suspect has been taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and theft.

Police said Joel Noel, 50, was arrested in San Antonio by U.S. Marshals and is being held in Texas on a $300,000 bond until he can be extradited back to Wyandotte County.

The homicide is still under investigation by police. Authorities ask that anyone with information on the killing contact the anonymous Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).