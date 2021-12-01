Man arrested in Texas in Park Avenue stabbing death

UPDATE (Dec. 1, 2021): A Rochester man accused of stabbing another man to death following a fight on Park Avenue over the summer was arrested in Texas last week, according to Rochester police.

Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department said that Morris L. Jones Jr., 27, was apprehended in Dallas, Texas on Nov. 24 by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Jones was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killing of Keith Arnold, 26.

Jones remains in custody in Dallas. Police are working with Texas authorities and the Monroe County District Attorney's Office to extradite Jones back to Rochester, Umbrino said.

ORIGINAL STORY (June 7, 2021): A man stabbed to death early Sunday morning on Park Avenue has been identified as Keith Arnold, 26, of Rochester.

The incident — the city's 25th homicide of the year — happened near the intersection of Buckingham Street, Rochester police said.

Arnold walked into Highland Hospital around 12:35 a.m. Sunday and was transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that morning.

Police are investigating but believe it to be an isolated incident.

Note: The Democrat and Chronicle's reporting indicates this is the 25th homicide of the year.

