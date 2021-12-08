Man arrested in Thanksgiving shooting

Dec. 7—TRINITY — A man who was wanted in connection with a shooting last month in Trinity was arrested this past weekend in Guilford County..

Derek William Stockwell, 42, of Sophia was accused of assaulting a man Nov. 25, Thanksgiving morning.

A man who came to the Dollar General store on N.C. 62 that day seeking help reported that he had been shot and his vehicle was stolen by at least two people who had been driving an older model, green Jeep Cherokee, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies later found the vehicle abandoned on Sabine Street in Trinity.

Witnesses told deputies that earlier they had seen the Jeep chasing the victim's car at high speed south on N.C. 62, the sheriff's office said. Deputies also determined that the victim had been shot through the rear window of his car.

Guilford County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Stockwell on Saturday. He was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Bond was set at $75,000 secured.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is continuing.