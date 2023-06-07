Man arrested for theft of camper

Jun. 7—The theft of a camper off a business lot, one mile north of London, on Sunday now has a London man set for a court appearance today (Wednesday).

Michael K. Henson, 42, of Tomcat Trail in London, was arrested on Monday after he was identified as the owner of a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that drove away with the stolen camper in tow on Sunday night.

Surveillance video showed the camper being pulled off the parking lot, with Laurel County Sheriff's Deputy Allen Turner responding to the complaint. After searching in the area, Turner discovered the suspect vehicle parked at a residence on Love Road, just one mile from the scene of the theft.

After multiple interviews, Turner located Henson and charged him with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 but under $10,000. Through the investigation, Turner located the camper, which was parked off Nantz Road, approximately nine miles east of London.

The camper was returned to its rightful owner.

Henson, meanwhile, was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center for the theft. He was also charged with a warrant for failure to appear in court on prior charges of theft by unlawful taking and failure to appear on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator's license.

Henson is held under $5,000 cash bond for the most recent theft charge and $2,500 cash for the prior theft charge.

Assisting in the investigation and arrest were Laurel Sheriff's Capt. Chris Edwards, Deputy Tommy Houston and Deputy Brad Mink.