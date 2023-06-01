Man arrested after theft of lottery tickets

May 31—Felony and misdemeanor charges were lodged against a Belva man Wednesday after a break-in at an area convenience store.

According to Fayette County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II, deputies were dispatched to the Comac Convenience Store in Fayetteville at a little after 6 a.m. on May 31.

In a news release from the FCSD, Perdue said a manager of the store, located at the corner of Lively Street and U.S. 19, arrived at the store to find that the doors were broken. Authorities discovered that lottery tickets were the only item that had been taken from the property.

On the property a vehicle was located in which those tickets were discovered.

After reviewing surveillance video, deputies identified a man who had broken in and stolen the tickets. In doing so, according to the release, he appeared to have dropped and lost the keys to his vehicle.

As other deputies arrived on scene, they witnessed a man matching the description of the person in the video walking alongside U.S. 19.

Robert T. Williams, 27, of Belva, was charged with the felony offenses of breaking and entering and grand larceny. He was also charged with destruction of property, a misdemeanor.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 304-574-3590 or 304-255-STOP (7867).

