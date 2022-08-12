Man arrested on third charge of domestic violence

Aug. 12—TRAVERSE CITY — A 51-year-old man was arrested after an alleged domestic violence attack against his partner in the early morning hours of Aug. 9, according to Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office.

The man's 37-year-old girlfriend first called 911 at approximately 7 a.m. from the woods in the 3000 block of N. U.S. 31 South, Lieutenant Brian Giddis said. Officers reported that the couple had been drinking at the time of the alleged assault.

She told deputies that her boyfriend had not allowed her to leave the tent they had been living in for more than two days. According to the report, while she was in the tent, he began to punch and kick her repeatedly.

Then, after she had escaped from the tent, the man began chasing her through the woods wielding a knife, she told officers.

Giddis said the women sustained minor injuries, including bruises on her body and a cut on her face, but noted that the knife had not been used during the alleged assault.

According to the report, the man also had a laceration on his face, but officers were not exactly sure of the cause of that cut. Since this is the third time that he has faced an allegation of domestic violence, he was arrested at the scene.

Giddis said a conviction on a third domestic violence offense would be considered a felony.

The most recent domestic violence offense involving this man took place earlier this summer, police said. They were unable to confirm if that incident had involved the same woman.

The case has been referred to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office.