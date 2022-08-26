Man arrested after he allegedly threatened woman with hatchet, led Nampa police on chase

A 39-year-old man was arrested by police after he allegedly threatened a woman with a hatchet at the front of Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa.

Michael Carlson was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, eluding, false imprisonment and resisting and obstructing officers, according to a press release from the Nampa Police Department.

Ada County Jail records list Carlson’s residence as Nampa.

At 5:33 a.m. Friday, Nampa police officers responded to a verbal disturbance call at the Nampa Saint Al’s, which is located at 4300 E. Flamingo Ave., police said. Carlson was initially blocking the woman’s vehicle, but he then began to threaten her with a hatchet, according to the news release.

Carlson immediately fled in his vehicle when officers arrived at the scene, police said. Nampa officers then began pursuing Carlson eastbound on Interstate 84 into Meridian, where they were able to use a pursuit intervention technique, or PIT, to stop the vehicle. A PIT is when an officer uses their vehicle to force a vehicle sideways. Nampa Police Lt. Chad Shepard told the Statesman by phone that the PIT maneuver occurred east of North Ten Mile Road, on the interstate.

When Carlson exited his car, he was holding the hatchet and was “non-compliant” to officers who asked him to put the weapon down, police said. But, with the help of the Meridian Police Department and Idaho State Police, the Nampa officers were able to get Carlson to put the hatchet down, according to the news release. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Carlson was booked into the Ada County Jail early Friday, online jail records showed.

“We would also like to thank those traveling on I-84 and Ten Mile during this incident for their patience,” the news release said. “A reminder for drivers: Please remember that when you encounter police activity to pay attention to your driving, move over, and help keep everyone safe.”