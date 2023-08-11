Man arrested for threatening business, mosque

Aug. 11—HIGH POINT — A Greensboro man is accused of threatening mass violence against a local business owner and the mosque the business owner attends in High Point.

Bojan Mahic, 33, was arrested Friday by officers with the High Point and Greensboro police departments. Mahic was charged with communicating a threat of mass violence at a place of religious worship, the High Point Police Department said.

A High Point business owner told police on Aug. 4 that he had received a threatening message through his business messaging system from an unknown person. The message included statements indicating a potential mass violence attack against the Triad Muslim Community Center on Greensboro Road in east High Point, police said.

Investigators deemed the threat credible.

Police said in a press release that the investigation determined that the threat began as a dispute over services rendered at the business.

"There is no indication of any imminent or future threat of violence at this time regarding either the originating business location, place of worship or public at large," police said.

Mahic was being held at the Guilford County Jail in High Point with bond set at $200,000 secured.