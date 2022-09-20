Man arrested after threatening to ‘take everyone down’ at a Georgetown nightclub

An armed man was arrested after he made threats to “take everyone down” at a nightclub in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood on Friday.

At about 9:30 p.m., someone called 911 to report that a man made threats at the nightclub in the 5800 block of Fourth Avenue South.

The man was ejected from the club by staff, but once he was in the parking lot, he pulled out a handgun and threatened to shoot an employee in the head, according to the Seattle Police Department Blotter.

Officers located the man and removed a handgun from his waistband area.

The 48-year-old was arrested on felony harassment and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was booked into the King County Jail.

