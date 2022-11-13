Man arrested after threatening to kill woman in front of her kids in Clayton County, deputies say

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies have arrested a man for allegedly threatening to kill a woman in front of her children.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It happened Friday in the area of Tara Boulevard, where deputies responded to a domestic disturbance.

Deputies say Joseph Lee held the victim at gunpoint and threatened to kill her in front of her children while forcing her into a 2008 Buick Enclave.

Fearing for her life, the victim jumped out of the moving car, causing her to break her ankle, the release states.

Lee then drove away in the victim’s car.

TRENDING STORIES:

A multi-agency search was underway for the suspect. Lee was tracked down to the Home Stay Suites. He’s now behind bars at the Clayton County Jail.

Lee is charged with aggravated assault, entering an automobile with intent to commit theft, interference with custody, terroristic threats, simple battery, kidnapping and cruelty to children.

Officials did not disclose the relationship between the victim and Lee.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: