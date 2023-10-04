Man arrested after threatening Longmont customers, drivers with metal pole

Oct. 4—A man was taken into custody Tuesday after police responded to a call of someone threatening to hit customers near a Longmont Walmart with a metal fencing pole.

According to Longmont Public Safety spokesperson Robin Ericson, at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday, police were summoned to the block of 2300 Main Street. When they arrived, the man with the pole fled the area across Colo. 66, jumping on a vehicle stopped for a red light at Main Street.

As he crossed he made gestures of breaking the vehicle windows, Ericson said. Police then arrested the uncooperative man in the 2500 block of Main Street.