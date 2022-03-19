Man arrested after threatening people near Mine Shaft Tavern

Mar. 19—Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies arrested a man accused of threatening people with a bat and a hatchet Wednesday near the Mine Shaft Tavern in Madrid.

Cyrus McCray, 46, of Santa Fe faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a criminal complaint.

McCray was driving erratically and throwing clothing out of his car along N.M. 14 before stopping at Mine Shaft, the document said. He later took off in the vehicle before law enforcement arrived.

Representatives of the Mine Shaft could not be reached for comment.

A woman told deputies the man had run up to her family members, cussing and swinging a baseball bat, while the hatchet was tied to his waist, according to the complaint. He then began hitting a sign and continued to scream and swear, prompting an elderly man to yell at him, the complaint said.

McCray responded by taking off his pants, throwing his underwear at the man and then leaving in his car, according to court documents.

McCray's vehicle, a rental car, was found unoccupied on a nearby road. A deputy later contacted the rental car company, which tied the vehicle to McCray.

McCray was arrested Thursday and booked in Santa Fe County jail.