Man arrested for threatening to shoot Lafourche woman and her children, police say

A Vermilion Parish man has been arrested for threats he made to a Lafourche woman and her family, authorities said today.

Armon Walker, 24, of Abbeville, was charged with terrorizing and cyberstalking.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office says it began Thursday investigating threats made by Walker to a woman living in Choctaw. Walker made threats to shoot the woman and her family members, some of whom are school-age children.

Due to the nature of the threats, deputies were dispatched to the woman’s residence and to the schools the children attend out of an abundance of caution, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Meanwhile, detectives obtained warrants for Walker’s arrest.

Investigators believed Walker was still in Vermilion Parish that morning and reached out to authorities there, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office found Walker on Thursday afternoon and took him into custody.

Walker was taken to the Lafourche jail in Thibodaux, where he was booked on warrants for terrorizing and cyberstalking, the Sheriff's Office said. He is being held without bail.

