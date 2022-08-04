Man arrested after threatening to shoot police officers at Seattle’s Torchlight Parade

A SeaTac man is being accused of felony harassment after he threatened to shoot several Seattle police officers during last Saturday’s Torchlight Parade, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office announced.

According to court documents, numerous Seattle police officers were working the Torchlight Parade in downtown Seattle on Saturday when they were called to a disturbance near Fourth Avenue and Olive Way.

One of the officers was approached by a person who said the suspect was being “ignorant and had too much to drink,” according to charging documents.

As officers approached the suspect, they saw him yelling at his niece, at one point saying, “I don’t care who is around,” and later shouting, “I’ll shoot any one of these (expletives).”

The man then pointed at all uniformed officers in the vicinity and reached into his waistband, according to charging documents. Several officers grabbed his arms before he could potentially access a gun.

One of the officers spoke with the man’s niece, who told the officer that she had a loaded gun in her purse. According to charging documents, “the defendant had immediate access to the firearm while making his threats to officers.”

The man’s niece gave officers permission to remove the gun from her purse during the interview. She denied any physical abuse from the suspect and was released from the scene.

Documents state that the man’s criminal history includes felony convictions for threats to bomb/injure property (2002), first-degree burglary (2004), felony harassment (2006), residential burglary (2010), felony domestic violence violation of a protection order (2018), and third-degree domestic violence with substantial pain (2020).

The man also has eight misdemeanor convictions between 2002 and 2018.

The state requested the man’s bail be set at $5,000.

