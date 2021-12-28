Man arrested for threatening to shoot up Winter Springs High School, police say

A man living in Altamonte Springs was arrested Monday after threatening to pull a relative out of Winter Springs High School, “shooting anybody” who got in his way, according to the Winter Springs Police Department.

David Gomez, 37, is accused of sending intimidating texts to the student and his mother, grandmother, aunt and uncle on Dec. 16, an affidavit said. Police said Gomez’s relatives expressed being “in fear of their lives.”

WSPD didn’t say how Gomez and the student are related.

“You go to Winter Springs high school I will come pull you out of school tomorrow,” said one of the texts, followed with, “I’ll shoot anybody who gets in my mother [expletive] way.”

The affidavit also mentions a TikTok video posted to Gomez’s Facebook page of a man dancing in body armor toward a bedroom while the song “Sweet Caroline” plays, before three gunshots go off. Posted the same day as the threatening texts, the caption reads, “I won’t need a gun.. my hands registered.. [sic].”

The video appeared to be on the Facebook page as of Tuesday.

Though his family members initially described being in fear of Gomez, police said the relatives later clarified they “just wanted him to get help and get better,” with Gomez apparently agreeing to “undergo intensive therapy” and seek medical treatment.

Gomez is being held at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on a $15,000 bond.

