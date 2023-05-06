Watch: Man arrested after video threat to shoot people in downtown Fort Worth, police say

A man was arrested after posting a video that went viral on social media in which he threatened to shoot multiple people in downtown Fort Worth on May 7, the Fort Worth Police Department announced Friday.

The suspect also made a threat toward police, according to the video shared on Facebook.

“Multiple units from our department investigated swiftly and obtained an arrest warrant for a person of interest,” police wrote in Facebook post Friday evening.

The suspect was located and arrested, according to police. They did not release his name.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details are being released at this time “to preserve the integrity of the investigation,” police said in the post.

