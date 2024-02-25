Man arrested after threatening woman, infant, officers with compound bow

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Hastings man is in jail after he threatened a woman, her 18-month-old child and officers with a compound bow Saturday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers with the Hastings Police Department were sent to a home on Boxwood Drive near Wintergreen Drive in the Meadowstone mobile home park after receiving reports about domestic violence between a man and a woman. The woman had told a third person that she was being held in the home and was not allowed to leave.

When officers arrived, they found the home open and the screen door shut. They tried to get someone inside the home to talk to them and a 33-year-old Hastings man came to the door with a compound bow in his hands. He shut the door while officers tried to speak to him.

The police department said officers saw what appeared to be drops of blood on the front porch and tried to ask the man to come out of the home.

Eventually, a 31-year-old woman came out and talked with the officers. The police department said that she told officers that the man was pointing the bow at her. She said that the man had told her that he was going to kill everyone in the home along with the police officers.

She told the officers that the blood on the porch was from her hand. She said she had cut her hand on the razor broadhead when she had tried to move the arrow from being pointed at her by the man, police say.

The woman also let the officers know that her 18-month-old child was still inside the home sleeping.

The police department said the officers continued to try to get the man to come outside of the home peacefully. They also requested assistance from the Barry County Sheriff’s Department Entry Team.

The entry team arrived on the scene with a search warrant. They found the man hiding in a back room before they took him into custody. He is being held in the Barry County Jail on three counts of felonious assault and resisting and obstructing police.

The 18-month-old was safely returned to its mother unharmed, the police department said.

The case remains under investigation.

