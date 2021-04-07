Man arrested for threatening woman and police

Amanda Christman, Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa.
·2 min read

Apr. 7—When White Haven police attempted to arrest a man for repeatedly threatening a roofing company employee March 31, he threatened to shoot police, court papers say.

Rice Twp. police charged Gerald J. Langdon, 59, Mountain Top, with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and three counts of simple assault for the encounter with police. His bail was set at $75,000 March 31 by Magisterial District Judge Michael Dotzel, Wilkes-Barre.

White Haven police previously charged him with terroristic threats for the case against the roofing company employee and, once in custody, Dotzel set bail at an additional $75,000.

According to arrest papers:

Langdon answered the door when White Haven police knocked at 2800 Blytheburn Road, Mountain Top, at 3:30 p.m. But, he retreated into the house and closed the door when told he was under arrest.

He surfaced on the front balcony, telling officers he wasn't going to jail, but instead would get his guns and shoot them. Langdon also said he would call his lawyer and state police.

Officers from state police at Hazleton responded, as did Rice Twp., Fairview Twp. and Wright Twp. and they set up a perimeter around the home. A Rice Twp. officer spoke to Langdon for about 15 minutes and Langdon said he was waiting for his lawyer, who told him not to go outside. Langdon ended the call and a short time later exited the house with his hands up.

A rifle and shotgun were found in the master bedroom and, while in custody, Langdon continued to make threats at police, stating "wait 'til I get out" and "come in here (the cell) so I can kick your ass," court papers state.

White Haven police were at the home to arrest him for threats that began March 30 when he told the roofing employee he was going to shoot her. The employee told police she called Langdon to tell him work would begin next week but Langdon grew angry about supply and COVID-19 delays.

He sent her a text message saying he was in the area trying to figure out which house was hers and "just write me a check for 10 grand I'll let you live."

Police tried to contact him, telling him charges were pending, but he never called them back and the messages continued into the evening of March 30 and early morning the next day.

They included: "One shot one kill," and "Im going to start blasting out windows take cover" and "Good day to get right with your creator because you're going to see him."

Contact the writer: achrist

man@standardspeaker.com; 570-501-3584

