Connecticut man arrested after Twitter threats targeting Gov. Ned Lamont, state police say

Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
·1 min read

A Waterford man has been arrested after he threatened Gov. Ned Lamont in Twitter posts, state police said.

Jonathan D. Wright, 41, of Laurel Crest Drive, was arrested Monday on a warrant charging him with one count of second-degree threatening, they said. The charge stems from three Twitter posts in October 2021 that police said were directed toward the governor.

He posted his court-set bail of $30,000 and is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 29.

State police said Wright posted three tweets that appeared to be death threats from Oct. 20-23.

The most recent tweet stated, “You are scum living on borrowed time. President Trump knows what you did to the elderly Covid patients that were sent to nursing homes. All is known and you will meet your maker courtesy of a noose and a trap door. Treason =Death.”

Wright admitted he wrote the tweet when troopers went to his house on Oct. 28, state police said. He said he tweeted out of anger “but with no malicious intent.”

His other threatening tweets were from Oct. 21 and Oct. 20, according to the affidavit for his arrest

On Oct. 21, Wright tweeted: “…We will NOT be happy until Justice is served and you are IN PRISON or take a one-way NUREMBERG CODE trip to Guantanamo Bay. IT’S COMING. PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP APPROVES OF THIS MESSAGE,” the warrant said.

His tweet from Oct. 20 was: “Where you are going, it’s not going to matter. Crimes against humanity = DEATH PENALTY.”

Check back for more details.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.

