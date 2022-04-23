Man arrested for three burglaries in Allegheny County

Allegheny County Police, with the help of several other local police departments arrested Shae Patterson for a string of burglaries at businesses in Clairton, Dravosburg and Glassport. He was taken into custody around 9 p.m. Thursday with the help of Duquesne Police after several burglaries earlier in the day.

Police say Patterson started his crime spree at 3:23 a.m. Thursday in Clairton when he used a black crowbar to break the window glass of the door to get inside the Exxon gas station on North State Street. Court documents say Patterson used that same crowbar to strike the cash register before using a key in plain sight to steal from the lottery drawer. Cameras show the suspect stuffing his hooded sweatshirt with cash.

From there, police say Patterson drove a couple miles north and around 4 a.m. and shattered the front window of a scrap metal business in Dravosburg. Police say he stole a cross bow and $4,000 in silver. The minivan he was driving was seen on surveillance video and police said it was familiar to them.

As police were finishing their investigation in Dravosburg, they got a call for a burglary in Glassport at a local laundromat. Police say around 6:45 a.m., Patterson broke in, stole a flat screen TV, license plate readers and a camera system totaling thousands of dollars.

Police say they recognized the man on surveillance from other burglaries where Patterson is also accused of using a crowbar to get inside. Allegheny County police were able to make the arrest with the help of Duquesne Police Department.

Shae Patterson is in jail unable to post $25,000 bail.

