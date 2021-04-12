Man arrested after three-county chase
Apr. 12—WARDEN — A Warden man was arrested after a high-speed chase through three counties Saturday night.
Sergio Diaz Jr., 37, also was booked in Franklin County Jail on multiple warrants from Franklin and Grant counties, as well as felony eluding in Franklin and Adams counties, according to a social media post from the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
Dispatchers from the Southeast Communications Center, which covers Benton and Franklin counties, notified the ACSO of a pursuit at the north end of Franklin County at about 9:50 p.m.
The pursuit started in Pasco and also involved the Connell Police Department. It continued into Adams County, where Adams County deputies joined in the chase, the post stated, sometimes reaching speeds of more than 100 mph. Adams County K-9 Garrett and his handler, Joe Phillips, also assisted.
The chase continued toward Warden, and Warden Police Department officers set up spike strips to disable the vehicle. Diaz was arrested at about 10:40 p.m.