Man arrested three times in three days in YC

Feb. 8—Last week, a Sacramento man was arrested three times by Yuba City Police over the span of three days for various alleged charges.

The Yuba City Police Department said it received multiple 911 calls on Feb. 1 about a "male subject standing in the middle of the roadway at Shasta Street and Colusa Avenue." The department said the male subject, later identified as 37-year-old Gary Payne of Sacramento, was "yelling at cars" and also was the driver of a semi-truck that was stopped and blocking a lane of traffic.

As a result of the incident, Payne was booked into Sutter County Jail on charges that he was under the influence of drugs. Payne was later released.

Around 11 p.m. that night, Yuba City Police received a call about an attempted carjacking in a commercial parking lot in the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue. The suspect of that attempted carjacking was Payne, the same man who was brought in earlier in the day.

Police claimed that Payne would not talk with investigators and when officers attempted to detain him, "a physical altercation ensued." The department said officers attempted to use a Taser on Payne, but it had little effect on him. As a result, police said Payne was able to escape and was later taken into custody after a pursuit on foot.

In its investigation, Yuba City Police alleged that Payne had approached a female driver in a vehicle and demanded her car. Police said she identified Payne as the alleged carjacker. As a result of the incident, Yuba City Police said two officers suffered minor injuries and Payne was booked, again, into Sutter County Jail.

After being released on his own recognizance, Payne was involved in another incident two days later, according to police.

On Feb. 3 at about 9 p.m., the Yuba City Police Department was alerted to an attempted carjacking in a commercial parking lot in the 1300 block of Annette Way. Sutter County Sheriff's Department deputies also responded to the incident.

The victim in the alleged Feb. 3 incident said Payne approached his vehicle while waiting for a food delivery. The victim said Payne approached his car and demanded the vehicle. According to allegations made about the incident, the victim and Payne got into a physical altercation while the victim was still in his car.

The victim in the car said he was able to kick Payne in the face, which caused Payne to flee. Sutter County Sheriff's Department deputies located Payne in the 800 block of W. Onstott Frontage Road and after a short foot pursuit and another physical altercation, Payne was taken into custody. Neither Payne nor the officers were injured in the incident.

Because of the "significant safety risk Payne poses to the community," the Yuba City Police Department was able to request and was granted a bail enhancement for Payne.

As of Monday, Payne was still listed in Sutter County Jail with bail set at $500,000. An arraignment was scheduled for 3 p.m., but no information was available as of press time.